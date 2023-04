Invasion of the Velella velella in southern California Small blue creatures related to jellyfish are showing up in droves on Southern California beaches. They're known as "Velella velella," or By-the-Wind Sailors, for their sail-like appendages.

Animals Invasion of the Velella velella in southern California