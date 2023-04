Invasion of the Velella velella in southern California Small blue creatures related to jellyfish are showing up in droves on Southern California beaches. They're known as "Velella velella," or By-the-Wind Sailors, for their sail-like appendages.

Animals Invasion of the Velella velella in southern California Invasion of the Velella velella in southern California Audio will be available later today. Small blue creatures related to jellyfish are showing up in droves on Southern California beaches. They're known as "Velella velella," or By-the-Wind Sailors, for their sail-like appendages. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor