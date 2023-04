Three generations of trans Americans speak about how times have changed — and haven't NPR's Melissa Block speaks with three trans people about how trans rights have changed through their generations and how anti-trans legislation is shaping the future of trans rights.

National Three generations of trans Americans speak about how times have changed — and haven't Three generations of trans Americans speak about how times have changed — and haven't Listen · 11:02 11:02 NPR's Melissa Block speaks with three trans people about how trans rights have changed through their generations and how anti-trans legislation is shaping the future of trans rights.