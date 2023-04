10 years after the deadliest garment factory accident NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Elizabeth Paton of The New York Times about the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse, the deadliest accident in the history of the garment industry.

Asia 10 years after the deadliest garment factory accident 10 years after the deadliest garment factory accident Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Elizabeth Paton of The New York Times about the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse, the deadliest accident in the history of the garment industry. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor