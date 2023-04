President Biden held a press conference for state visit from South Korea's president President Biden is holding a press conference, his first since announcing he will run for a second term in 2024. It's part of a state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Politics President Biden held a press conference for state visit from South Korea's president President Biden held a press conference for state visit from South Korea's president Audio will be available later today. President Biden is holding a press conference, his first since announcing he will run for a second term in 2024. It's part of a state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor