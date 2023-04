Coordinator for the American Rescue Plan weighs in on Republicans' debt ceiling bill NPR's Melissa Block talks with Gene Sperling, coordinator for the American Rescue Plan, about Republicans' debt ceiling bill that would slash federal spending and undo some of Biden's domestic agenda.

