Supreme Court looks at a Minneapolis grandmother's case involving home equity theft The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case brought by a grandmother whose condo was auctioned after she failed to pay property taxes. The county reportedly kept the $25,000 over the amount she owed.

Law Supreme Court looks at a Minneapolis grandmother's case involving home equity theft Supreme Court looks at a Minneapolis grandmother's case involving home equity theft Listen · 4:27 4:27 The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case brought by a grandmother whose condo was auctioned after she failed to pay property taxes. The county reportedly kept the $25,000 over the amount she owed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor