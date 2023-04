House of Representatives narrowly approves Republican bill to raise debt limit The House of Representatives narrowly approved a Republican bill that links avoiding a default with enacting spending cuts and several GOP policies rolling back several of President Biden's policies.

Politics House of Representatives narrowly approves Republican bill to raise debt limit The House of Representatives narrowly approved a Republican bill that links avoiding a default with enacting spending cuts and several GOP policies rolling back several of President Biden's policies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor