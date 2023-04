Transit agencies, including D.C., participate in the Autism Transit Project Kids used their voices to record public announcements for the trains of five transit agencies across the U.S. as part of Autism Awareness Month.

Transit agencies, including D.C., participate in the Autism Transit Project Kids used their voices to record public announcements for the trains of five transit agencies across the U.S. as part of Autism Awareness Month.