This 'full spectrum' doula helps with birth, miscarriage and abortion Since 2010, Vicki Bloom has worked with the Doula Project, a New York City-based collective that partners with clinics to support pregnant people — whether the result is childbirth or termination.

Health Care This 'full spectrum' doula helps with birth, miscarriage and abortion This 'full spectrum' doula helps with birth, miscarriage and abortion Listen · 17:36 17:36 Since 2010, Vicki Bloom has worked with the Doula Project, a New York City-based collective that partners with clinics to support pregnant people — whether the result is childbirth or termination. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor