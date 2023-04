House Republican lawmakers overcome internal divisions to pass debt ceiling bill House Speaker Kevin McCarthy secured the support of GOP members to pass a bill to increase the nation's borrowing limit while slashing federal spending. Democrats say it threatens a default.

