Soccer legend Pelé is being immortalized in a Portuguese language dictionary The Michaelis dictionary published in Brazil has added "Pelé" as a word meaning "the one that is extraordinary." Examples given include: "she is the Pelé of tennis" and "he is the Pelé of medicine."

Sports Soccer legend Pelé is being immortalized in a Portuguese language dictionary Soccer legend Pelé is being immortalized in a Portuguese language dictionary Listen · 0:27 0:27 The Michaelis dictionary published in Brazil has added "Pelé" as a word meaning "the one that is extraordinary." Examples given include: "she is the Pelé of tennis" and "he is the Pelé of medicine." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor