Li Yan-he, a book publisher based in Taiwan, went missing after a trip to China China says it has detained a prolific book publisher Li Yan-he. Friends say he was detained for publishing politically sensitive books — many of which are banned in China.

Asia Li Yan-he, a book publisher based in Taiwan, went missing after a trip to China Li Yan-he, a book publisher based in Taiwan, went missing after a trip to China Listen · 3:16 3:16 China says it has detained a prolific book publisher Li Yan-he. Friends say he was detained for publishing politically sensitive books — many of which are banned in China. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor