A cruise ship passenger is missing after going overboard in the Pacific Ocean The passenger, a man from Australia, has been missing since Tuesday night. An air crew will resume their search at first light Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

National

A cruise ship passenger is missing after going overboard in the Pacific Ocean

The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship is docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Singapore. Danial Hakim/AP

Danial Hakim/AP

The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship is docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Singapore.

Danial Hakim/AP

U.S. Coast Guard crews will resume a search Thursday for a man who reportedly fell overboard on a cruise ship traveling in the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii.

A Coast Guard coordination center said it received a call from the Royal Caribbean ship Quantum of the Seas that an Australian man went overboard at about 11:03 p.m. Tuesday.

The agency deployed an air search crew at about 7 a.m. Wednesday to about 500 miles south of the town of Kailua-Kona on the big island of Hawaii. They arrived on the scene at about 9 a.m. and stayed for about six hours before returning to a fuel station.

The cruise ship has been at sea for 15 days and is expected to dock in Hawaii on Friday.