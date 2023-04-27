Remembering Harry Belafonte / "Full-Spectrum" Doula On Birth & Abortion : Fresh Air Singer Harry Belafonte starred in films and helped popularize calypso music in the U.S. in the 1950s. In the '60s he became a civil rights activist. He died April 25. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1993.



Also, we hear from "full-spectrum" doula Vicki Bloom. Since 2010, Bloom has worked with the Doula Project, a New York City-based collective that partners with clinics to support pregnant people — whether the result is childbirth, miscarriage, or abortion.



TV critic David Bianculli reviews the new reboot series Fatal Attraction.

Fresh Air Remembering Harry Belafonte / "Full-Spectrum" Doula On Birth & Abortion Remembering Harry Belafonte / "Full-Spectrum" Doula On Birth & Abortion Listen · 45:56 45:56 Singer Harry Belafonte starred in films and helped popularize calypso music in the U.S. in the 1950s. In the '60s he became a civil rights activist. He died April 25. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1993.



Also, we hear from "full-spectrum" doula Vicki Bloom. Since 2010, Bloom has worked with the Doula Project, a New York City-based collective that partners with clinics to support pregnant people — whether the result is childbirth, miscarriage, or abortion.



TV critic David Bianculli reviews the new reboot series Fatal Attraction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor