Fresh Air

Singer Harry Belafonte starred in films and helped popularize calypso music in the U.S. in the 1950s. In the '60s he became a civil rights activist. He died April 25. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1993.

Also, we hear from "full-spectrum" doula Vicki Bloom. Since 2010, Bloom has worked with the Doula Project, a New York City-based collective that partners with clinics to support pregnant people — whether the result is childbirth, miscarriage, or abortion.

TV critic David Bianculli reviews the new reboot series Fatal Attraction.