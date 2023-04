Grimes' welcomed the use of her voice in AI music, sparking legal questions The pop star Grimes said she would welcome songs created using AI-generated versions of her voice, and now creators are responding. While exciting, the experimentation raises many legal questions.

The pop star Grimes said she would welcome songs created using AI-generated versions of her voice, and now creators are responding. While exciting, the experimentation raises many legal questions.