Farmers are hoping to make high tech agriculture more accessible with new bill The use of precision technology in farming is gaining popularity, but high costs and connectivity issues are barriers to implementation. Farmers are now looking to Congress for help.

National Farmers are hoping to make high tech agriculture more accessible with new bill Farmers are hoping to make high tech agriculture more accessible with new bill Listen · 3:32 3:32 The use of precision technology in farming is gaining popularity, but high costs and connectivity issues are barriers to implementation. Farmers are now looking to Congress for help. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor