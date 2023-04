Carolyn Bryant Donham, whose accusations lead to the killing of Emmett Till, has died The white woman, whose accusations lead to the killing of Emmett Till in 1955 has died. Carolyn Bryant Donham, had always insisted on her innocence in Till's murder.

Obituaries Carolyn Bryant Donham, whose accusations lead to the killing of Emmett Till, has died Carolyn Bryant Donham, whose accusations lead to the killing of Emmett Till, has died The white woman, whose accusations lead to the killing of Emmett Till in 1955 has died. Carolyn Bryant Donham, had always insisted on her innocence in Till's murder.