Transgender lawmaker speaks out on her banishment from Montana House floor NPR's Melissa Block talks with Rep. Zooey Zephyr about her ban from attending or speaking in the Montana State House for the rest of the year.

Politics Transgender lawmaker speaks out on her banishment from Montana House floor Transgender lawmaker speaks out on her banishment from Montana House floor Listen · 4:22 4:22 NPR's Melissa Block talks with Rep. Zooey Zephyr about her ban from attending or speaking in the Montana State House for the rest of the year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor