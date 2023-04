In Upstate New York, spring is breathing new life into the woods In upstate New York, spring is breathing new life into the woods. We go for a hike in the Adirondack Mountains.

Environment In Upstate New York, spring is breathing new life into the woods In Upstate New York, spring is breathing new life into the woods Listen · 2:19 2:19 In upstate New York, spring is breathing new life into the woods. We go for a hike in the Adirondack Mountains. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor