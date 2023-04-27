The News Roundup For April 28, 2023

It was a big week at the White House. President Joe Biden announced his plans to run for reelection in 2024. And Vice President Kamala Harris visited her alma mater, Howard University in Washington DC, where she gave a speech in support of reproductive rights.

Washington became the 10th state to ban the sale of semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15. "These weapons of war of assault weapons have no reason other than mass murder. Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers," said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

And in financial news, shares for First Republic Bank fell 30 percent this week and closed at a new record low. The tumble is prompting fears that the bank could fail.

Meanwhile, supply shortages are impacting the citizens of Sudan as the fighting in its capital Khartoum continues, despite the agreement of a three-day truce. Thousands of people are fleeing as foreign governments are working to get visitors and diplomats out of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since his country was invaded by Russia. However, during the phone call, Chinese officials reportedly never spoke the words "Russia" or "war."

President Joe Biden met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol this week. The U.S. agreed to send nuclear submarines to Korean waters in an attempt to deter North Korean aggression. In exchange, South Korea agreed not develop its own nuclear weapons.

Huff Post reporter Arthur Delaney, Bloomberg News' Wendy Benjaminson, and Vice's Todd Zwillich join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Joining us for the international edition of the News Roundup is Reuters' Idrees Ali, The Economist's David Rennie, and Bloomberg's Anna Edgerton.

