Politics After House GOP passes debt ceiling bill, McCarthy gains leverage against Democrats After House GOP passes debt ceiling bill, McCarthy gains leverage against Democrats Listen · 4:26 4:26 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Princeton University political history professor Julian Zelizer about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling measure. Democrats labeled key provisions "nonstarters."