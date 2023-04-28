Named after Robert E. Lee, an Army fort now honors 2 pioneering Black officers

Fort Lee in Virginia on Thursday became Fort Gregg-Adams in a ceremony that renamed the base after two Black officers whose struggles paved the way for a more inclusive military.

An Army base in Virginia has been renamed from Fort Lee, for the Confederate General Robert E. Lee, to Fort Gregg-Adams after two officers - the late Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams, the first Black officer in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps, and Lieutenant General Arthur Gregg, the Army's first Black three-star general. At a ceremony yesterday, Gregg, who's 94, said he hopes the base's new name will instill pride in every soldier entering our mighty gates.

