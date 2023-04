Named after Robert E. Lee, an Army fort now honors 2 pioneering Black officers Fort Lee in Virginia on Thursday became Fort Gregg-Adams in a ceremony that renamed the base after two Black officers whose struggles paved the way for a more inclusive military.

