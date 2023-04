Trump attorney asks E. Jean Carroll why it took decades to accuse his client of rape Donald Trump's attorney spent Thursday cross-examining E. Jean Carroll. She is a former columnist who sued Trump, claiming he raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

