What's Changed A Decade After The Rana Plaza Collapse?

Enlarge this image toggle caption MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images

On April 23, 2013, a group of garment factories collapsed in Rana Plaza near Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The accident killed more than 1,100 people and injured at least 2,500. It's considered the deadliest accident in the history of the modern garment industry.

It's been a decade, but the garment industry is still far from safe for workers.

Factories like the one in Rana Plaza aren't unique to Bangladesh. And safety for these workers is not just an issue overseas.

A survey published by the U.S. Department of Labor last year found that 80 percent of Southern California garment contractors had violated one or more provisions of The Fair Labor Standards Act.

How much has changed in the decade since the Rana Plaza collapse? And what can we—consumers—do to make sure the clothes we buy aren't made at the expense of the safety of workers?

Joining us for the conversation is author Aja Barber, Founder and President of Transparentem E. Benjamin Skinner, author and Associate Professor of Media Studies at the Pratt Institute Minh-Ha Pham, and Founder and CEO of American Giant, Bayard Winthrop.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.