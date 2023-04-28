Taking the Temperature of Climate Science : The Pulse We hear about the big picture of climate change almost every day — the threats it poses, the effects on our world and lives, the fight to stop it. Across the world, armies of researchers are contributing pieces to that big picture narrative every day. They often travel long distances and brave the elements to collect information, one small data point at a time. How do Antarctic penguins fare when warming temperatures bring changing conditions to a part of the continent? How do we really know what Earth's climate was like in the past, and how it compares to today? What's it like to spend months living on an old oil drilling ship, in search of tiny ancient fossils? On this episode, we go behind the headlines to spend time with scientists on the front lines of climate research. We'll hear how they're collecting data, what they're learning, and what keeps them motivated. We hear about climate change almost every day — the threats it poses, the fight to stop it. On this episode, we spend time with scientists on the front lines of climate research.

The Pulse Taking the Temperature of Climate Science Taking the Temperature of Climate Science Listen · 50:09 50:09 We hear about the big picture of climate change almost every day — the threats it poses, the effects on our world and lives, the fight to stop it. Across the world, armies of researchers are contributing pieces to that big picture narrative every day. They often travel long distances and brave the elements to collect information, one small data point at a time. How do Antarctic penguins fare when warming temperatures bring changing conditions to a part of the continent? How do we really know what Earth's climate was like in the past, and how it compares to today? What's it like to spend months living on an old oil drilling ship, in search of tiny ancient fossils? On this episode, we go behind the headlines to spend time with scientists on the front lines of climate research. We'll hear how they're collecting data, what they're learning, and what keeps them motivated. We hear about climate change almost every day — the threats it poses, the fight to stop it. On this episode, we spend time with scientists on the front lines of climate research.