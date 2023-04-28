Brittany goes to 'Couples Therapy;' Plus, why Hollywood might strike

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of Showtime; David McNew/Getty Images Courtesy of Showtime; David McNew/Getty Images

A big strike might be coming to Hollywood. That's because the Writer's Guild of America - the union that protects screenwriters - are pushing back against what they see as unfair wages. NPR's Linda Holmes explains why we as viewers should care. Plus, Brittany talks with Dr. Orna Guralnik. Orna is the lead therapist on Showtime's docuseries Couples Therapy, and her and Brittany discuss how to bridge differences in relationships, how to maintain meaningful relationships, and why humans have the capacity to heal.