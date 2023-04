A few Republicans spoke up and stopped abortion bans in their states NPR's Melissa Block talks with South Carolina Sen. Sandy Senn, who was one of six Republican state senators who helped block a near-total abortion ban from advancing.

Politics A few Republicans spoke up and stopped abortion bans in their states A few Republicans spoke up and stopped abortion bans in their states Listen · 5:21 5:21 NPR's Melissa Block talks with South Carolina Sen. Sandy Senn, who was one of six Republican state senators who helped block a near-total abortion ban from advancing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor