For this poet, working on her garden is exploring history, race and sustainability Poet Camille Dungy made her lawn into an eco-friendly pollinator's paradise of native plants. Her memoir links diversifying the landscape and diversifying the voices who write about the natural world.

Culture For this poet, working on her garden is exploring history, race and sustainability For this poet, working on her garden is exploring history, race and sustainability Listen · 8:15 8:15 Poet Camille Dungy made her lawn into an eco-friendly pollinator's paradise of native plants. Her memoir links diversifying the landscape and diversifying the voices who write about the natural world. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor