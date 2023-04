How martial arts and sisterhood inspired the new movie 'Polite Society' NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Nida Manzoor, director of the new movie Polite Society, which is about a British-Pakistani high schooler who wants to be a stuntwoman.

Movie Interviews How martial arts and sisterhood inspired the new movie 'Polite Society' How martial arts and sisterhood inspired the new movie 'Polite Society' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Nida Manzoor, director of the new movie Polite Society, which is about a British-Pakistani high schooler who wants to be a stuntwoman. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor