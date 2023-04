Pope Francis says women can now vote on a Vatican panel that was exclusively male Pope Francis says women will be allowed to vote on a Vatican panel that had been exclusively male. NPR's Scott Simon asks Kate McElwee of the Women's Ordination Conference about it.

