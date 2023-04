Max Porter on his new novel 'Shy' NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Max Porter about his new novel, "Shy," about a teenager's attempt to escape a home for troubled boys and the inner turmoil he experiences along the way.

Books Max Porter on his new novel 'Shy' Max Porter on his new novel 'Shy' Listen · 7:49 7:49 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Max Porter about his new novel, "Shy," about a teenager's attempt to escape a home for troubled boys and the inner turmoil he experiences along the way. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor