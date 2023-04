Players in baseball's segregation-era Negro Leagues unite to keep the legacy alive NPR's Scott Simon talks to Sean Gibson of the Negro Leagues Family Alliance about honoring its past in modern baseball and Ron "Schoolboy" Teasley about his own history playing in the Negro Leagues.

Sports Listen · 8:07