At least 25 people died from Russian strikes in two Ukrainian cities Deadly Russian strikes in two Ukrainian cities have killed at least 25 people – including several children.

Europe At least 25 people died from Russian strikes in two Ukrainian cities At least 25 people died from Russian strikes in two Ukrainian cities Audio will be available later today. Deadly Russian strikes in two Ukrainian cities have killed at least 25 people – including several children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor