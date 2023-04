Ahead of its second week, catch up on E. Jean Carroll's trial against former president Trump The second week of E. Jean Carroll's trial against former President Donald Trump starts Monday. The former columnist says he raped her in the 1990s, then called her a liar when she went public.

National Ahead of its second week, catch up on E. Jean Carroll's trial against former president Trump Ahead of its second week, catch up on E. Jean Carroll's trial against former president Trump Listen · 3:56 3:56 The second week of E. Jean Carroll's trial against former President Donald Trump starts Monday. The former columnist says he raped her in the 1990s, then called her a liar when she went public. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor