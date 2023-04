The National frontman Matt Berninger on the band's new album NPR's Scott Simon speaks to The National frontman Matt Berninger about the band's new album, "First Two Pages of Frankenstein," and about the band's embrace of "Sad Dad" moniker.

Music The National frontman Matt Berninger on the band's new album The National frontman Matt Berninger on the band's new album Listen · 6:53 6:53 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to The National frontman Matt Berninger about the band's new album, "First Two Pages of Frankenstein," and about the band's embrace of "Sad Dad" moniker. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor