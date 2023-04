Claire Dederer on her book 'Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma' NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with critic Claire Dederer. She's expanded her 2017 essay "What Do We Do with the Art of Monstrous Men" in a new book about the perils - and joys - of fandom.

Books Claire Dederer on her book 'Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma' Claire Dederer on her book 'Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with critic Claire Dederer. She's expanded her 2017 essay "What Do We Do with the Art of Monstrous Men" in a new book about the perils - and joys - of fandom. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor