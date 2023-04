The latest on the deadly Sudan conflict NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Ahmed Omer with the Norwegian Refugee Council in Sudan and is in Wad Madani, where thousands of the displaced from Khartoum are gathering.

Africa The latest on the deadly Sudan conflict The latest on the deadly Sudan conflict Listen · 7:07 7:07 NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Ahmed Omer with the Norwegian Refugee Council in Sudan and is in Wad Madani, where thousands of the displaced from Khartoum are gathering. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor