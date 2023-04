Biden launches re-election This past week, President Joe Biden announced he is running for re-election, framing it as a battle for the soul of the country. But he also faces a number of challenges ahead of the election.

Politics Biden launches re-election Biden launches re-election Listen · 14:00 14:00 This past week, President Joe Biden announced he is running for re-election, framing it as a battle for the soul of the country. But he also faces a number of challenges ahead of the election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor