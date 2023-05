At Biden-Marcos meeting, China is expected to be at the top of the agenda Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he aims to forge a stronger relationship with Washington, and China's territorial expansion in the South China Sea will be a major topic to discuss.

Asia At Biden-Marcos meeting, China is expected to be at the top of the agenda At Biden-Marcos meeting, China is expected to be at the top of the agenda Listen · 3:55 3:55 Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he aims to forge a stronger relationship with Washington, and China's territorial expansion in the South China Sea will be a major topic to discuss. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor