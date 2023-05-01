Prom season is here and high school students need to pick their ride

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. It's prom season, and high school students have some big decisions to make for the night. And one of the most important is picking the ride. Limo? Party bus? Mom's SUV? Portland, Ore., junior Sherman Bynum made his grand entrance in a tank. An M3A1 Stuart Tank cost him a grand. They set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost and made their goal within a few days. What's Sherman going to do for his senior year, a helicopter?

It's MORNING EDITION.

