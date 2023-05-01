Accessibility links
Sculpture of Freya the euthanized walrus is unveiled in Norway Freya became a global celebrity last year after she was seen frolicking and basking in a Oslo fjord before she was euthanized by the authorities. A bronze sculpture now honors her in Norway's capital.

Animals

Norway unveils a life-size sculpture of Freya, the euthanized walrus

By 

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

The sculpture of the walrus Freya is unveiled in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday. Freya was euthanized by the Directorate of Fisheries in August 2022. Annika Byrde/NTB Scanpix via AP hide caption

toggle caption
Annika Byrde/NTB Scanpix via AP

The sculpture of the walrus Freya is unveiled in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday. Freya was euthanized by the Directorate of Fisheries in August 2022.

Annika Byrde/NTB Scanpix via AP

HELSINKI — A walrus that became a global celebrity last year after it was seen frolicking and basking in a Oslo fjord before it was euthanized by the authorities has been honored with a bronze sculpture in Norway.

The life-size sculpture by Norwegian artist Astri Tonoian was unveiled Saturday at the Oslo marina not far from the place where the actual 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) mammal was seen resting and relaxing during the summer of 2022.

The walrus, named Freya, quickly become a popular attraction among Oslo residents but Norwegian authorities later made a decision to euthanize it — causing public outrage — because they said people hadn't followed recommendations to keep a safe distance away from the massive animal.

Norwegian news agency NTB said a crowdfunding campaign was kicked off last fall to finance the sculpture. The private initiative managed to gather about 270,000 Norwegian kroner ($25,000) by October, NTB said.