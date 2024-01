James Marsden On 'Jury Duty' : Fresh Air In the experimental show 'Jury Duty' on Amazon Freevee, actors play oddballs doing their civic duty. The twist? One juror, Ronald, is a real guy who doesn't know it's all fake. Actor James Marsden plays a satirical version of himself. We talk with Marsden about the challenges of filming this unorthodox show.



Also, John Powers reviews the Romanian film R.M.N.

Fresh Air James Marsden On 'Jury Duty' James Marsden On 'Jury Duty' Listen · 46:25 46:25 In the experimental show 'Jury Duty' on Amazon Freevee, actors play oddballs doing their civic duty. The twist? One juror, Ronald, is a real guy who doesn't know it's all fake. Actor James Marsden plays a satirical version of himself. We talk with Marsden about the challenges of filming this unorthodox show.



Also, John Powers reviews the Romanian film R.M.N. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor