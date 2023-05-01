How Are States Spending Opioid Settlement Funds?

The settlement of opioid lawsuits means that states are seeing an influx of money. Purdue, Walgreens, and Johnson & Johnson are just a few of the companies pumping over $50 billion into state and municipal budgets for addiction treatment and prevention.

But what that treatment and prevention looks like is up to interpretation.

Conversations about how to spend the money are turning contentious. In Pennsylvania, advocates are pushing back against some of that money going to law enforcement. In New York and San Francisco, groups pushing to fund safe injection sites are running into roadblocks.

And there's another issue. Many states aren't being transparent about how the funds are being spent.

So, how are states spending that money?

Senior correspondent at KFF Health News Aneri Pattani, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Founder of OpioidSettlementTracker.com Christine Minhee, and Addiction medicine doctor Dr. Cara Poland join us for the conversation. Dr. Poland is also the chair of Michigan's Opioid Advisory Commission and an associate professor at Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine.