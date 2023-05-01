Accessibility links
How Are States Spending Opioid Settlement Funds? : 1A The settlement of opioid lawsuits means that states are seeing an influx of money. Purdue, Walgreens, and Johnson & Johnson are just a few of the companies pumping over $50 billion into state and municipal budgets for addiction treatment and prevention.

But what that treatment and prevention looks like is up to interpretation.

Conversations about how to spend the money are turning contentious. In Pennsylvania, advocates are pushing back against some of that money going to law enforcement. In New York and San Francisco, groups pushing to fund safe injection sites are running into roadblocks.

And there's another issue. Many states aren't being transparent about how the funds are being spent.Aneri Pattani of Kaiser Health News shares her reporting on where those settlement funds are going.

We discuss how states are spending that money, and what goes into making those decisions.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

How Are States Spending Opioid Settlement Funds?

How Are States Spending Opioid Settlement Funds?

Listen · 43:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1173129561/1173134139" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A man uses heroin under a bridge where he lives with other addicts in the Kensington section which has become a hub for heroin use in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A man uses heroin under a bridge where he lives with other addicts in the Kensington section which has become a hub for heroin use in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The settlement of opioid lawsuits means that states are seeing an influx of money. Purdue, Walgreens, and Johnson & Johnson are just a few of the companies pumping over $50 billion into state and municipal budgets for addiction treatment and prevention.

But what that treatment and prevention looks like is up to interpretation.

Conversations about how to spend the money are turning contentious. In Pennsylvania, advocates are pushing back against some of that money going to law enforcement. In New York and San Francisco, groups pushing to fund safe injection sites are running into roadblocks.

And there's another issue. Many states aren't being transparent about how the funds are being spent.

So, how are states spending that money?

Senior correspondent at KFF Health News Aneri Pattani, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Founder of OpioidSettlementTracker.com Christine Minhee, and Addiction medicine doctor Dr. Cara Poland join us for the conversation. Dr. Poland is also the chair of Michigan's Opioid Advisory Commission and an associate professor at Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine.