Germany aims to revive its solar power industry which was booming a decade ago German solar panel manufacturers are working with lawmakers to rejuvenate the industry in Europe. They are seeking to counter China's dominance of the industry with tax incentives and legislation.

Europe Germany aims to revive its solar power industry which was booming a decade ago Germany aims to revive its solar power industry which was booming a decade ago Listen · 6:37 6:37 German solar panel manufacturers are working with lawmakers to rejuvenate the industry in Europe. They are seeking to counter China's dominance of the industry with tax incentives and legislation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor