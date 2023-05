Hundreds of officers in Texas search for shooting suspect accused of killing 5 people A manhunt is underway for the suspect accused of shooting to death five people, including a 9-year-old child with an AR-15, in Cleveland, Texas, Friday night over an apparent noise dispute.

National Hundreds of officers in Texas search for shooting suspect accused of killing 5 people Hundreds of officers in Texas search for shooting suspect accused of killing 5 people Listen · 3:10 3:10 A manhunt is underway for the suspect accused of shooting to death five people, including a 9-year-old child with an AR-15, in Cleveland, Texas, Friday night over an apparent noise dispute. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor