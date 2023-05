Advocates for addiction treatment say Narcan should be made available everywhere NPR's Michel Martin talks to William Jawando, a councilmember in Montgomery County, Md., and activist Laura Mitchell, about the impact of the FDA's approval of over-the-counter sales of Narcan.

