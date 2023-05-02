The band Fall Out Boy is giving new meaning to the term 'emo music'

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. The band Fall Out Boy is giving new meaning to the term emo music. Yesterday, the band released a special vinyl version of their latest album made with real human tears for what it calls maximum emotional fidelity. In a video, bassist Pete Wentz is seen collecting his own tears to be shipped off to a lab. The Crynyl record was limited to just 50 copies, so if you're a fan who missed out, you might have to go all Justin Timberlake and "Cry Me A River." It's MORNING EDITION.

