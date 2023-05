NBA playoffs enter round 2 with no clear favorite NPR's A Martinez talks to Mike Vorkunov, the national basketball business reporter for The Athletic, about the second round of the NBA playoffs — just eight teams are left.

Sports NBA playoffs enter round 2 with no clear favorite NBA playoffs enter round 2 with no clear favorite Listen · 3:48 3:48 NPR's A Martinez talks to Mike Vorkunov, the national basketball business reporter for The Athletic, about the second round of the NBA playoffs — just eight teams are left. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor